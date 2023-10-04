Surprise Squad
Congresswoman Cori Bush sends letter to CJC commissioner calling for policy change

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Congresswoman Cori Bush wants answers from the St. Louis City Justice Center commissioner over recent deaths and months of issues at the jail.

In a letter, Bush said the issues at the CJC have generated public distrust in the jail’s leadership. A detainee died last weekend after experiencing a medical emergency, marking the third death in 10 weeks. There was also an incident last month where a guard was taken hostage for hours by inmates.

Bush called the incidents a matter of urgent priority, saying, “I strongly request that you initiate an immediate shift in the culture, policies, and practices of the CJC to ensure that the rights of staff and detainees alike are upheld.”

She requested a response with details on a number of issues, including access to medical care inside the facility, and the safety of both correctional staff and people in custody.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

