Woman shot while laying in bed inside her Webster Groves home

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot while lying in bed inside her Webster Groves home Monday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 300 block of Tuxedo Blvd just after 9:30 p.m. Officers believe the suspect fired four shots into the back of the house.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Webster Groves PD at 314-963-5419.

