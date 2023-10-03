Woman shot while laying in bed inside her Webster Groves home

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot while lying in bed inside her Webster Groves home Monday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 300 block of Tuxedo Blvd just after 9:30 p.m. Officers believe the suspect fired four shots into the back of the house.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Webster Groves PD at 314-963-5419.

