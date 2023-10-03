Surprise Squad
Suspect charged in Granite City man’s shooting death

Terrell Amerson, 27, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Dayman Warren Jr.
Terrell Amerson, 27, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Dayman Warren Jr.(Illinois State Police)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A man has been charged in relation to a shooting death in East St. Louis.

Terrell Amerson, of Belleville, is accused of shooting Dayman Warren, Jr., 27, of Granite City, in the 900 block of St. Louis Avenue on Sunday. Warren, Jr. was pronounced dead at the hospital following the shooting.

The Illinois State Police Department said they gathered evidence that led officers to take Amerson, 27, into custody the day of the shooting. He has been charged with first-degree murder, three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon.

