Short-term rental bill passes committee, headed to full Board of Aldermen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Short-term rental regulations are underway in the City of St Louis on Tuesday after a committee in the Board of Aldermen passed Board Bill 33.

The bill will go to the full Board of Aldermen on Friday.

Some of the regulations in the bills right now are:

All applicants for short-term rental properties must be people, not companies.

Each property owner can only have four non-occupied rentals.

The minimum stay for the rentals would be two nights to prohibit the spaces for being used as a party or event space.

Rentals found violating the regulations will have their permits revoked and will be listed in a searchable online database, along with a fine of up to $500 per violation.

