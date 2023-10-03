Retired Missouri Supreme Court Judge joining St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has announced the hiring of Retired Missouri Supreme Court Judge George W. Draper III.

Judge Draper was appointed to the Supreme Court of Missouri by former Gov. Jay Nixon in 2011. He served a two-year term as chief justice from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2021. Draper served in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office from 1984 to 1994.

“I welcome the opportunity to work with prosecutors on Gabe Gore’s team and share the knowledge I have gained from my years in the courtroom – on both sides of the bench,” Judge Draper said. “My initiation into the profession and service to our community was through this office, so this is a homecoming of sorts for me. I am excited to step into a new role as a mentor and help shape the next generation of trial practitioners.”

Draper will join the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office as a Chief Training Officer on Oct. 23.

