Rain on the Way, Fall Feel This Weekend

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Dry & Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues Today
  • Rain Chances Wednesday - Thursday
  • Autumn Air Arrives Friday, Stays Into Weekend

What’s next: Our unseasonably warm weather pattern continues as we expect to be near 90° this afternoon (record high is 94°, normal high is 75°).

There is a low chance for a few showers Wednesday, but rain chances increase Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms are possible during this time as well. A slow-moving cold front will crawl across our area Thursday, but even cooler air settles in Friday into the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows dipping into the 40s. There is even a chance that some rural areas could see their first frost of the season Sunday morning!

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

