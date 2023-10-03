Surprise Squad
Pizza shop in Central West End robbed by man with gun overnight

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A pizza establishment in the Central West End was robbed by an armed man last night, police say.

According to SLMPD, the robbery happened around 9 p.m. at the Pi Pizzeria in the Central West End. An employee was in the office of the store counting the tills when a man, wearing all black clothing and a black mask, suddenly appeared in the office with her. He demanded she fill up a bag with money while he pointed a gun at her. She complied, and the suspect left the building from the northeast rear door.

The investigation is ongoing. First Alert 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

