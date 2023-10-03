Surprise Squad
Northwoods police warn of ‘skimming’ credit card scam at local BP

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Matt Woods
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Northwoods Police Department warned the public Tuesday about a recent scam at a BP gas station that may have resulted in credit card fraud.

The department said in a Facebook post that credit/debit card skimming devices were found on pumps at the BP at 6701 Natural Bridge on Tuesday morning. Skimming is when devices are illegally installed on ATMS, point-of-sale terminals or fuel pumps in order to steal people’s credit card information. The FBI estimates skimming costs consumers and financial institutions more than $1 billion a year.

Northwoods police said if you purchased gas at the BP and see unfamiliar purchases on your bank account, contact your bank and local police department.

