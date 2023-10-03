Northwoods police warn of ‘skimming’ credit card scam at local BP

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Northwoods Police Department warned the public Tuesday about a recent scam at a BP gas station that may have resulted in credit card fraud.

The department said in a Facebook post that credit/debit card skimming devices were found on pumps at the BP at 6701 Natural Bridge on Tuesday morning. Skimming is when devices are illegally installed on ATMS, point-of-sale terminals or fuel pumps in order to steal people’s credit card information. The FBI estimates skimming costs consumers and financial institutions more than $1 billion a year.

Northwoods police said if you purchased gas at the BP and see unfamiliar purchases on your bank account, contact your bank and local police department.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.