Multiple businesses catch fire in Granite City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews in Granite City are responding to a fire that spread to multiple businesses early Tuesday morning.

This is along Washington near 25th Street. The fire was reported just after 2:30 a.m. Flames consumed multiple buildings, including a dog groomer and an upholstery shop. There was also an apartment building under threat, but the tenant was able to make it out safely. A firefighter was transported to the hospital due to heat exhaustion, but no other injuries have been reported.

Officials are still in the early stages of the investigation into what caused the fire.

First Alert 4 will update this story once new information has been released.

