Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Multiple businesses catch fire in Granite City

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews in Granite City are responding to a fire that spread to multiple businesses early Tuesday morning.

This is along Washington near 25th Street. The fire was reported just after 2:30 a.m. Flames consumed multiple buildings, including a dog groomer and an upholstery shop. There was also an apartment building under threat, but the tenant was able to make it out safely. A firefighter was transported to the hospital due to heat exhaustion, but no other injuries have been reported.

Officials are still in the early stages of the investigation into what caused the fire.

First Alert 4 will update this story once new information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies following overnight hit-and-run in south St. Louis
Man dies following overnight hit-and-run in south St. Louis
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
Steven Huff, 61, of St. Clair, Mo., is charged with statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child...
Man accused of molesting relative, other victims in Franklin County
Vinita Park woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood
A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit.
Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car

Latest News

Multiple businesses catch fire in Granite City
Multiple businesses catch fire in Granite City
Florissant gives up part of Koch Park, gets land near Missouri River for new park
Proposed land swap in Florissant; City gives up part of Koch Park, gets land near Missouri River for new park
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened at the...
1 dead in fatal North County crash
Florissant gives up part of Koch Park, gets land near Missouri River for new park
Florissant gives up part of Koch Park, gets land near Missouri River for new park