Mayor Jones looks for ways to improve health services inside CJC

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is looking to strengthen health services inside the St. Louis City Justice Center (CJC).

“As the city searches for new healthcare, the city continues the search for a new healthcare provider for the CJC,” said Mayor Jones in a statement. “I am calling for the creation of new positions in the City of St. Louis Department of Health, including a Chief Medical Officer, specifically to oversee medical operations and services at the jail.”

This comes days after Juwon Carter, 44, died after a medical emergency in his cell over the weekend.

It’s the third inmate to die in a month and a half.

Monday, the Detention Facility Oversight Board had a meeting planned before Carter died.

“Stop playing the game of the city,” said member Mike Milton.

Milton is fed up with issues inside the city justice center and wants the board to be able to do more for detainees and workers.

“Actually stand behind the actual interpretation of the ordinance that says we can have access to this jail anytime we wanted to as long as we give 24 hours,” said Milton.

The oversight board is working to make sense of an ordinance that created the group -- so they can do their jobs effectively. Monday, they talked about best practices for investigations and labor rights.

“[What] we should have done in the beginning is seeing what oversight means to each of us,” said board chair Rev. Darryl Gray.

Just about every board member agrees responsive healthcare at the justice center should be top priority.

Last month, State Senator Steve Roberts pressed the Missouri Auditor’s Office to audit the CJC. Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick told First Alert 4 he’s working to get more information to determine.

