Man sentenced to more than 2 years in prison for having gun while under order of protection

By Matt Woods
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis man was sentenced to two years and three months in prison for possessing a gun while under an order of protection.

Allen L. Robinson, 28, pleaded guilty to pointing a gun at St. Louis police officers in the middle of the street around 3 a.m. on March 19, 2022. Police were responding to a shots fired call in downtown St. Louis.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said the officer drove forward after Robinson displayed a gun to avoid the threat. Robinson was then arrested by other officers nearby with a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol in his waistband.

Robinson had an order of protection against him at the time that prohibited him from contact with a romantic partner. The order also prohibited him from having a gun.

A police detective testified in court that a man matching Robinson’s description shot at a van driving by Kiener Plaza, pointed a gun at someone, and fired a shot into the air about 30 minutes before police found him.

