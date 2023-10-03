Surprise Squad
Illinois woman accused of trying to shoot Florissant police officer

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) -- A woman from Aviston, Illinois is accused of trying to shoot a police officer in St. Louis County.

Ashley Hollenkamp was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

According to Florissant police, On Sept. 30, Hollenkamp became suicidal during an argument and grabbed her husband’s gun. She then parked her car in Florissant. Officers tried to get her to drop the gun, but she pointed it at an officer and pulled the trigger but no bullet was chambered. She then reportedly attempted to rack the gun but it jammed.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

