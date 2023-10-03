Illinois woman accused of trying to shoot Florissant police officer

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) -- A woman from Aviston, Illinois is accused of trying to shoot a police officer in St. Louis County.

Ashley Hollenkamp was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

According to Florissant police, On Sept. 30, Hollenkamp became suicidal during an argument and grabbed her husband’s gun. She then parked her car in Florissant. Officers tried to get her to drop the gun, but she pointed it at an officer and pulled the trigger but no bullet was chambered. She then reportedly attempted to rack the gun but it jammed.

