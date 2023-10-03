Illinois residents can now register their high-powered gun
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) – Illinois residents have until the end of the year to register their high-powered guns.
A state ban took effect in January, with residents who already own high-powered guns having until Jan. 1, 2024 to register them. After the deadline, residents with unregistered guns will be charged with a misdemeanor the first time and could face felony charges if it is not registered after that.
To register a gun, you’ll need your email, state identification and firearm owner’s identification card. Click here for the form.
