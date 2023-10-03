High school students given sneak peek at healthcare, construction careers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local high school students were given a sneak peek at careers in healthcare and construction on Tuesday.

The sneak peek is part of a unique initiative between BJC HealthCare and STL Works. Half of the students spent the day learning more about careers in healthcare while the other half learned construction trades.

The current BJC Healthcare project needs 4,000 workers to complete construction and work in the hospital. Overall, officials said there are 20,000 construction jobs available in the St. Louis region.

