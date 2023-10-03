Friend of victim in Friday’s fatal tanker fire speaks, as police search for suspect

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The investigation into a deadly tanker truck crash and chemical spill in Central Illinois continues Tuesday.

Illinois State Police needs the public’s help to track down a dark-colored car First Alert Four has highlighted in the video at the top of this page. It comes from surveillance video from ISP. Police think the driver of that vehicle may have been involved in this crash.

The crash happened on Highway 40 near Teutopolis in Effingham County – about 100 miles east of St. Louis on Friday night.

The semi-truck was carrying 7,500 gallons of ammonia. Hundreds of people nearby were forced to evacuate the area.

Five people died from breathing in the fumes.

Reverand Dr. Dan Smith, one of the victims, was from New Haven, Missouri. He was a minister for more than 40 years.

“I’m at such a loss because I’m used to talking to him every day,” Rev. Damien Lake said.

He was just installed as pastor of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in New Haven, Missouri, in Franklin County.

Friend Rev. Damien Lake sat down with First Alert 4 on Tuesday. He called Smith a friend, mentor, and someone who he stayed in touch with constantly.

He said he and the congregation were shocked.

“There was always a phone call a text message,” Rev. Lake explained. “No matter what was coming up, we were sharing what was going on in our lives. It something I truly miss already, knowing he’s not there. I keep waiting for the phone to ring, I keep waiting for a text to come across. Nothing is coming. That’s really tough.”

In a statement on Monday, St. Peter’s UCC in New Haven posted:

“With heavy hearts we share the news of the death of our pastor, Dr. Dan Smith. Dan died in an accident near Teutopolis, IL Friday night (Sept. 29) when a semi-truck carrying anhydrous ammonia overturned. The accident created a large plume cloud of anhydrous on the roadway that caused terribly dangerous air conditions. Dan was one of five fatalities. We extend our sympathy to Dan’s son Micah Smith, his sister Sande Hardy, and other family and friends. Please also keep in your prayers the family and friends of the other four lives that were lost, as well as those who were injured.”

Aside from his congregation, Lake said Rev. Smith’s loves were music and Harley Davidson motorcycles. The two had just texted this past week talking about how they needed to lock in plans for their next ride.

Rev. Lake said during this time of sorrow, he reflects on Rev. Smith’s greatest lesson about love.

“Dan would say to love everybody. Just give your heart to people. Don’t be afraid to love. We experience love and loss a lot, but he always returned to the table with love. "

There will be a memorial service for Rev. Smith’s family and friends in his hometown back in Indiana. St. Peters UCC in New Haven hasn’t yet finalized details for his celebration to honor its late pastor.

Meanwhile, four University of Missouri-Columbia students continue to battle for their lives in the ICU with chemical burns to their eyes, skin, thrown and lungs.

According to the GoFundMe page for the four Mizzou students, all four are freshmen: Weston Hemmerling, Sarah Tague, Anja Dangelmaier, and John Costello. They were on the road for a swim meet.

