Former Lyft driver pleads guilty to 2019 kidnapping, rape of woman

Larry Ward, 57, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape of a young woman on the evening of June 22, 2019.
Larry Ward, 57, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape of a young woman on the evening of June 22, 2019.(CAO)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former driver for Lyft pleaded guilty on Monday to kidnapping and raping a young woman who had called for a ride in 2019.

According to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, Larry Donnell Ward, 57, pleaded guilty to first-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape of a young woman who had called for a ride home from a bachelorette party at a downtown bar on the evening of June 22, 2019. After conducting a sexual assault examination at the hospital the day after the incident, authorities confirmed that she had been raped. Investigators used data from the victim’s cell phone that showed the time and place she had been picked up, how long the $9.02 ride lasted, and an image of Ward on her receipt.

The trip was less than five miles but took 50 minutes.

“This case is a modern urban nightmare,” said Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore. “Our Victim Services Unit has worked closely with the victim to ensure that she received the appropriate legal and psychological support in the aftermath of her trauma. I am grateful to our prosecution team, including Jeremy Crowley and Nicholas Fischbach, for pursuing justice for the victim of this violent crime.”

Ward will be sentenced on Tuesday, October 3, at 9 a.m. in Division 9 of the 22nd Judicial Circuit.

