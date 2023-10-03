Ferguson police investigating Monday homicide

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ferguson Police are investigating a homicide on New Halls Ferry Road on Monday.

According to Ferguson Police, officers were called to the 10600 block of New Halls Ferry Road around 4:15 p.m. on Monday. At the scene, police found a man inside a car who they said appeared to have been shot.

The man was taken to an area hospital but was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Ferguson police are asking for the public’s help in gathering information about the shooting. Anyone with an eyewitness account, surveillance footage or other relevant information is asked to call Ferguson Police at 314-522-3100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

