Cyber attack forces Metro Transit to freeze systems

As of Tuesday morning, the company says it believes the breach is contained, and it’s able to continue to safely run transit services.(NBC15)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro Transit had to freeze all of its systems yesterday due to a cyber attack, the transportation company released.

The cyber attack happened on Monday, Oct. 2. Metro Transit says it had to freeze its systems and immediately work to deny access to critical information and protect its systems. As of Tuesday morning, the company says it believes the breach is contained, and it’s able to continue to safely run transit services.

Regular transit service for MetroLink and MetroBus will continue today; however, because scheduling software is still being recovered for Metro Call-A-Ride, it is only able to provide life-critical appointments today to dialysis treatments.

Metro Transit’s IT teams have been working through the night to restore the service. The transit phone system and Call-A-Ride scheduling system are still down, as well as emails.

Metro Transit asks that customers be patient for now as restoration efforts continue.

