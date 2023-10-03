Surprise Squad
City to decommission homeless encampment in front of City Hall

The homeless encampment in front of St. Louis City Hall will be forced to move out at 10 p.m. Monday night.
By Kalie Strain and Justin Andrews
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The homeless encampment in front of St. Louis City Hall will be forced to move out at 10 p.m. Monday night.

According to the Mayor’s Office, the decision was not easy for them to make.

The office listed the following reasons why the camp must be moved off of City Hall property:

  • About 50 police calls for service between 8/14 to 9/28
  • 33 ambulance calls for service: overdoses, seizures, and other medical emergencies
  • Fighting among the tenants and others who approach the encampment
  • Increasing calls from City employees who report being accosted while at work
  • Drug paraphernalia found on-site

According to the office, the Department of Human Services has done outreach at the site 35 times in the past two months to try to connect those living there with permanent housing and support services.

Lifeline Aid Group, a nonprofit that focuses on feeding and housing the unhoused, sent First Alert 4 a flyer given out to people living in the encampment dated Sept. 29, informing people that City Hall grounds would be closed at 10 p.m. and that people and their belonging couldn’t stay overnight.

This move comes as City leaders have proposed legislation that would protect people living in encampments through a “Unhoused Bill of Rights.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Florissant gives up part of Koch Park, gets land near Missouri River for new park
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened at the...
1 dead in fatal North County crash
