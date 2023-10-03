City to decommission homeless encampment in front of City Hall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The homeless encampment in front of St. Louis City Hall will be forced to move out at 10 p.m. Monday night.

According to the Mayor’s Office, the decision was not easy for them to make.

The office listed the following reasons why the camp must be moved off of City Hall property:

About 50 police calls for service between 8/14 to 9/28

33 ambulance calls for service: overdoses, seizures, and other medical emergencies

Fighting among the tenants and others who approach the encampment

Increasing calls from City employees who report being accosted while at work

Drug paraphernalia found on-site

According to the office, the Department of Human Services has done outreach at the site 35 times in the past two months to try to connect those living there with permanent housing and support services.

Lifeline Aid Group, a nonprofit that focuses on feeding and housing the unhoused, sent First Alert 4 a flyer given out to people living in the encampment dated Sept. 29, informing people that City Hall grounds would be closed at 10 p.m. and that people and their belonging couldn’t stay overnight.

This move comes as City leaders have proposed legislation that would protect people living in encampments through a “Unhoused Bill of Rights.”

