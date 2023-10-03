Surprise Squad
Chesterfield man sentenced to 6 years in prison for fentanyl, meth charges

By Matt Woods
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Chesterfield man was sentenced to six years in prison after he was arrested with 2,000 capsules containing fentanyl and two stolen guns.

Travionne D. Shelton, 30, pleaded guilty in June to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with the intent to distribute an analog of fentanyl. He sold meth and fentanyl to someone working in law enforcement in October 2022.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on Shelton after he sold the drugs, but he did not stop and abandoned his car in a neighborhood. Police arrested him in a driveway.

In a search of his apartment, police found nearly 700 grams of meth, about 2,000 capsules containing fentanyl, 11 capsules with a mix of meth, fentanyl and tramadol, 12 bags with fentanyl and other drugs, more than $20,000 in cash, two stolen guns and a Glock pistol with a fully loaded drum magazine.

