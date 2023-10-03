Billboards in Warrenton raise awareness about opioid crisis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Four new billboards went up Tuesday along I-70 in Warrenton, two facing eastbound traffic and two facing westbound traffic. The billboards are designed to raise awareness about opioid overdose deaths, and it’s hoped that greater awareness could save lives.

Sabrina Wipfler had the idea for a billboard and started raising money months ago. She lost a nephew to a drug overdose and has been actively trying to raise awareness around the issue for several years.

“I have organized heroin walks, fentanyl walks, I have done t-shirts. I go around and spread awareness in any way I possibly can,” she said.

Wipfler said she originally planned to do one billboard, but the idea and fundraising snowballed, and she ended up doing four. Between the four billboards, there are photos of 42 people who died of a drug overdose, most from the Warrenton area.

One of the photos is of Lisa Alsawad’s son, Kristopher. She said she’s glad her son and other victims of the opioid epidemic are not forgotten.

“I can’t even put into words. It’s so emotional. It really is. Because they’re not forgotten, they’re remembered every day,” said Alsawad.

Wipfler said she’s paid for the billboards to stay in place till the second week of January at a cost of a little less than $10,000. She hopes to raise money to keep the billboards up longer.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the number of opioid overdose deaths in the state jumped by 62% from 2017 to 2022. The agency lists 13 opioid overdose deaths in Warren County last year.

Kelli Clodfelter operates the nonprofit agency Substance Abuse Victims Experiences, known as S.A.V.E. A photo of her son, Jordan, is on one of the billboards.

Clodfelter said the billboards will help raise awareness. And she said it’s important for the friends and family of those lost to the opioid crisis to speak out.

“If we’re not talking about it, we’re not warning these kids or these parents out there,” she said.

A bench has been placed near the two billboard locations to give friends and family a place to sit and reflect.

