Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

St. Louis Veg Fest hosted at World’s Fair Pavilion

A celebration for animal lovers in Forest Park on Sunday.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A celebration for animal lovers in Forest Park on Sunday.

People gathered at the World’s Fair Pavilion for Veg Fest. The St. Louis Animal Rights Team put on the festival, which showcased vegan food, clothing and other products.

Organizers said many people might be surprised at the growing number of vegan products available.

This is the 5th year of the festival. Organizers say it gets bigger and better every year.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have captured Jonathan O'Dell, a federal inmate who since his escape Friday has...
Phelps County Jail escapee captured
Vinita Park woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood
Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Attempt to pass a tanker may have led to the deadly chemical crash in Illinois, official says
Police shoot, injure man near Tower Grove Park
Police shoot, injure man near Tower Grove Park
CJC inmate dies after medical emergency; third inmate to die in month and a half
CJC inmate dies after medical emergency; third inmate to die in month and a half

Latest News

‘Going on a rampage’ Series of car break-ins occurs in Central West End over weekend
‘Going on a rampage’ Series of car break-ins occurs in Central West End over weekend
Fatal Crash generic image
1 dead in accident in South City
Charges filed in death of pedestrian during St. Louis Police pursuit
St. Louis Veg Fest hosted at World’s Fair Pavilion
St. Louis Veg Fest hosted at World’s Fair Pavilion