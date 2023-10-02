St. Louis Veg Fest hosted at World’s Fair Pavilion

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A celebration for animal lovers in Forest Park on Sunday.

People gathered at the World’s Fair Pavilion for Veg Fest. The St. Louis Animal Rights Team put on the festival, which showcased vegan food, clothing and other products.

Organizers said many people might be surprised at the growing number of vegan products available.

This is the 5th year of the festival. Organizers say it gets bigger and better every year.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.