Mission: St. Louis to host anti-violence basketball tournament

Guns Down, Hoops Up Logo
Guns Down, Hoops Up Logo(Mission: St. Louis)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Mission: St. Louis will host an anti-violence basketball tournament on Oct. 14.

The three-on-three tournament will take place at Harris Stowe State University’s Emerson Performance Center. Each team is guaranteed to play two games.

The event aims to bring awareness to gun violence and provide resources to those impacted.

Click here for more information on the tournament or to register a team.

