Midweek Rain, Cool Down Late Week

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues Through Wednesday

Rain Chances Wednesday PM - Thursday

Pair of Cold Fronts Opens Door to Fall Air Friday into Weekend

What’s next: The warm/hot pattern continues as we will be near 90° Tuesday (record is 94° and normal high is 75°). Wednesday we’ll have a low chance for a few showers around Midday into the evening. The higher rain chance arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a cold front coming through. Thursday will be cooler, but Friday into the weekend is when the coolest air settles in with highs in the 60s and lows even dipping into the 40s Saturday and Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.