Midweek Rain, Cool Down Late Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:
- Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues Through Wednesday
- Rain Chances Wednesday PM - Thursday
- Pair of Cold Fronts Opens Door to Fall Air Friday into Weekend
What’s next: The warm/hot pattern continues as we will be near 90° Tuesday (record is 94° and normal high is 75°). Wednesday we’ll have a low chance for a few showers around Midday into the evening. The higher rain chance arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a cold front coming through. Thursday will be cooler, but Friday into the weekend is when the coolest air settles in with highs in the 60s and lows even dipping into the 40s Saturday and Sunday morning.
