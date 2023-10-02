Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Midweek Rain, Cool Down Late Week

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues Through Wednesday
  • Rain Chances Wednesday PM - Thursday
  • Pair of Cold Fronts Opens Door to Fall Air Friday into Weekend

What’s next: The warm/hot pattern continues as we will be near 90° Tuesday (record is 94° and normal high is 75°). Wednesday we’ll have a low chance for a few showers around Midday into the evening. The higher rain chance arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a cold front coming through. Thursday will be cooler, but Friday into the weekend is when the coolest air settles in with highs in the 60s and lows even dipping into the 40s Saturday and Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have captured Jonathan O'Dell, a federal inmate who since his escape Friday has...
Phelps County Jail escapee captured
Police investigate St. Louis City murder-suicide.
Woman beat to death with hammer in South City murder-suicide
Vinita Park woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright speaks as he his honored during his retirement ceremony...
Cardinals celebrate Adam Wainwright as his incredible career in St. Louis comes to an end
Man dies following overnight hit-and-run in south St. Louis
Man dies following overnight hit-and-run in south St. Louis

Latest News

Still Hot, Midweek Rain Chance
Oct 2 morning forecast
Fall-Like Weather Just Days Away
More Fall Like Weather Arrives Midweek
More Fall Like Weather Arrives Midweek
7 Day forecast
Happy October! Fall weather arrives soon