Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for fleeing fatal crash in north St. Louis

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(piqsels)
By Matt Woods
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An O’Fallon, Missouri, man was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison for fleeing a deadly high-speed crash in 2020.

John W. Springer, 41, pleaded guilty in 2022 to fleeing a crash resulting in death. Charges alleged he was speeding at least 30 mph over the speed limit when he hit and killed Melissa Bassett, 39, at North Broadway and Jackson in St. Louis’ Baden neighborhood.

Bassett died two weeks after the crash. Springer pleaded guilty in August 2022 and entered treatment court. He was terminated from the program after failing to appear many times and having GPS ankle monitor violations. The 22nd Judicial Circuit Court said in a press release that Springer’s lawyer said Springer’s criminal history was fueled by drug addiction.

The press release said Bassett had three children and wanted to find work helping women in homeless shelters.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have captured Jonathan O'Dell, a federal inmate who since his escape Friday has...
Phelps County Jail escapee captured
Police investigate St. Louis City murder-suicide.
Woman beat to death with hammer in South City murder-suicide
Vinita Park woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright speaks as he his honored during his retirement ceremony...
Cardinals celebrate Adam Wainwright as his incredible career in St. Louis comes to an end
Man dies following overnight hit-and-run in south St. Louis
Man dies following overnight hit-and-run in south St. Louis

Latest News

Surveillance image showing suspects accused of break-in.
Suspects who broke into Aloha Mini Golf & Shave Ice arrested
Police shoot, injure man near Tower Grove Park
Charges filed against man shot by officer near Tower Grove Park
Surveillance image showing suspects accused of break-in.
Suspects who broke into Aloha Mini Golf & Shave Ice arrested
Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing Lyft driver in north St. Louis