Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for fleeing fatal crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An O’Fallon, Missouri, man was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison for fleeing a deadly high-speed crash in 2020.

John W. Springer, 41, pleaded guilty in 2022 to fleeing a crash resulting in death. Charges alleged he was speeding at least 30 mph over the speed limit when he hit and killed Melissa Bassett, 39, at North Broadway and Jackson in St. Louis’ Baden neighborhood.

Bassett died two weeks after the crash. Springer pleaded guilty in August 2022 and entered treatment court. He was terminated from the program after failing to appear many times and having GPS ankle monitor violations. The 22nd Judicial Circuit Court said in a press release that Springer’s lawyer said Springer’s criminal history was fueled by drug addiction.

The press release said Bassett had three children and wanted to find work helping women in homeless shelters.

