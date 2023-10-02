Man dies following overnight hit-and-run in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in south St. Louis overnight.

According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the accident happened around 1:15 a.m. at Gravois and Nebraska Avenue. Police say a man was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Accident Reconstruction has been requested.

