Man dies following overnight hit-and-run in south St. Louis
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in south St. Louis overnight.
According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the accident happened around 1:15 a.m. at Gravois and Nebraska Avenue. Police say a man was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Accident Reconstruction has been requested.
First Alert 4 will provide updates once they become available.
