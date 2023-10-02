Surprise Squad
Man accused of molesting relative, other victims in Franklin County

Steven Huff, 61, of St. Clair, Mo., is charged with statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child...
Steven Huff, 61, of St. Clair, Mo., is charged with statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child molestation and incest(St. Clair, Mo. PD)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV) - A 61-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a relative and other juveniles in Franklin County.

Steven Huff, of St. Clair, Mo., is charged with statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child molestation and incest.

Police say he sexually assaulted a juvenile relative in June. While investigating the assault, officers say they learned Huff had sexually assaulted several other juveniles.

Huff was charged Friday and arrested at a home in the 1000 block of Shady Street in St. Clair on Sunday. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail without bond.

