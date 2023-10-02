Man accused of molesting relative, other victims in Franklin County
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV) - A 61-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a relative and other juveniles in Franklin County.
Steven Huff, of St. Clair, Mo., is charged with statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child molestation and incest.
Police say he sexually assaulted a juvenile relative in June. While investigating the assault, officers say they learned Huff had sexually assaulted several other juveniles.
Huff was charged Friday and arrested at a home in the 1000 block of Shady Street in St. Clair on Sunday. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail without bond.
