Man accused of molesting relative, other victims in Franklin County

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV) - A 61-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a relative and other juveniles in Franklin County.

Steven Huff, of St. Clair, Mo., is charged with statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child molestation and incest.

Police say he sexually assaulted a juvenile relative in June. While investigating the assault, officers say they learned Huff had sexually assaulted several other juveniles.

Huff was charged Friday and arrested at a home in the 1000 block of Shady Street in St. Clair on Sunday. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail without bond.

