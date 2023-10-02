Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

IT’S A LOVE STORY: Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce’s Chiefs take on the Jets

Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio interview.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Taylor Swift couldn’t just shake off another chance to watch Travis Kelce on the football field.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner arrived at MetLife Stadium about 40 minutes before kickoff Sunday night to watch Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets.

SNY posted video of Swift, wearing blue jean shorts, a long-sleeved black top and leather jacket, entering the stadium’s security area with actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman.

Swift’s appearance comes a week after she was at Arrowhead Stadium — decked out in red and white — to watch the Chiefs’ 41-10 rout of the Chicago Bears at home in a suite alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna. Swift took advantage of an invitation from the All-Pro tight end to watch the game, and apparently had to see more of Kelce and the Chiefs in action.

Swift is on a break from her Eras Tour, which resumes Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. NBC played a commercial for the tour about 20 minutes before kickoff.

MetLife Stadium is a familiar spot for Swift, who performed three sold-out concerts there in May. Among those in attendance for two of those shows was Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who returned to the team this weekend after tearing his left Achilles tendon on the fourth play of his debut with New York on Sept. 11.

Rodgers attended a team meeting Saturday night and was at the stadium watching player warmups from the sideline Sunday night.

Neither Swift nor Kelce have revealed any details about their relationship. Kelce said on his “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast earlier this week that Swift “looked amazing” at the game.

“Everybody was talking about her and in a great light,” Kelce said of her time spent in the suite. “And on top of that, you know, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. Of course, we script it all, ladies and gentlemen.”

Kelce had invited Swift to that game after trying — and failing — to give her a friendship bracelet when her Eras Tour made its stop in Kansas City.

___

AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta contributed.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vinita Park woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood
Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Attempt to pass a tanker may have led to the deadly chemical crash in Illinois, official says
Police shoot, injure man near Tower Grove Park
Police shoot, injure man near Tower Grove Park
Authorities have captured Jonathan O'Dell, a federal inmate who since his escape Friday has...
Phelps County Jail escapee captured
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright acknowledges fans as he prepares to pinch hit during the...
Up there hackin’: Adam Wainwright gets to bat in lopsided game Friday

Latest News

Charges filed in death of pedestrian during St. Louis Police pursuit
Woman beat to death with hammer in South City murder-suicide
Woman beat to death with hammer in South City murder-suicide
Phelps County Jail escapee spotted in Ray County, Mo.
Phelps County Jail escapee spotted in Ray County, Mo.
Thousands run for glory at Mo’ Cowbell Marathon
Thousands run for glory at Mo’ Cowbell Marathon
Illinois State Police car struck while helping driver stalled in traffic
Illinois State Police car struck while helping driver stalled in traffic