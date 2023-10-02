Surprise Squad
Hazelwood police investigating homicide at Quick Trip

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hazelwood Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Saturday that resulted in one man’s death.

According to the Hazelwood Police Department, the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, September 30. Officers responded to a call for ‘shots fired’ at the Quick Trip located at 7400 N. Lindbergh Boulevard. They found 18-year-old Charles Carbon IV, of north St. Louis County, inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say they performed lifesaving efforts before taking Carbon IV to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to a release, he was shot following an altercation between two groups of people in the parking lot. Another person associated with the homicide was also injured, but it was not life-threatening.

The Hazelwood Police Department Criminal Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information relative to this incident is encouraged to call the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000

