Hazelwood police investigating homicide at Quick Trip

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hazelwood Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Saturday that resulted in one man’s death.

According to the Hazelwood Police Department, the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, September 30. Officers responded to a call for ‘shots fired’ at the Quick Trip located at 7400 N. Lindbergh Boulevard. They found 18-year-old Charles Carbon IV, of north St. Louis County, inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say they performed lifesaving efforts before taking Carbon IV to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to a release, he was shot following an altercation between two groups of people in the parking lot. Another person associated with the homicide was also injured, but it was not life-threatening.

The Hazelwood Police Department Criminal Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information relative to this incident is encouraged to call the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.