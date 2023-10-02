Surprise Squad
‘Going on a rampage’ Series of car break-ins occurs in Central West End over weekend

Residents in the Central West End neighborhood woke up to broken windows and shattered glass on the street Sunday.
By Jon Kipper
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Residents in the Central West End neighborhood woke up to broken windows and shattered glass on the street Sunday.

A series of smash-and-grabs appeared to have been concentrated over several city blocks along Lindell and Taylor Avenue.

“Just kids that we’re just going on a rampage, I think,” said Central West End resident Anna Forder.

Central West End residents are trying to make sense of what happened overnight.

First Alert 4 saw evidence of at least a half dozen cars broken into overnight. Some neighbors told us there were more than ten cars that had broken windows.

“Pretty expansive. Oh, they had themselves a real good time,” said Anna Forder.

It appears at least one auto theft occurred as well. First Alert 4 also spoke with a woman who filed a police report after her vehicle was stolen.

A neighbor nearby said those types of incidents have been happening more and more around here.

“About a year ago, this almost never happened in this neighborhood, but now it’s more frequently,” said Phyo Nay Lin, who lives around the corner from where the vehicle was taken.

Lin said when he moved to the Central West End three years ago, it was quiet, but while his car is safe in a garage, his neighbors who park on the street have not been so lucky.

“People living in my apartment, they all complain a lot about this,” said Lin. “You know, smash and grab.”

And while Forder was out walking her dog on Sunday, she noticed the top tier of the fountain in Taylor Park missing.

She believes the people that broke these windows also vandalized the park.

“It’s a beautiful little park, and it kind of really upsets me,” said Forder.

First Alert 4 reached out to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for more information on what happened and how many cars were broken into. We’re still waiting to hear back.

Residents like Forder hope it’s a one-off.

“I mean, it’s pretty disappointing that people feel like that’s what they have to do. I mean, really? That’s kind of childish if you ask me,” said Forder.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

