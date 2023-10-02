Surprise Squad
Fall-Like Weather Just Days Away

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues Through Wednesday
  • Rain Chances Wednesday PM - Thursday
  • Pair of Cold Fronts Opens Door to Fall Air Friday into Weekend

What’s next: Our warm and dry pattern continues early this work-week. But a cold front brings a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms from late Wednesday into Thursday. That rain is associated with our first cold front of the week. This initial front will drop high temperatures into the 70s Thursday and Friday. A second front brings high temperatures down into the 60s by Saturday, with lows in the 40s! There are still some details that need to be ironed out, and the temperature forecast may change, so be sure to check back daily for updates.

