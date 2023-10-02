Fall-Like Weather Just Days Away

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues Through Wednesday

Rain Chances Wednesday PM - Thursday

Pair of Cold Fronts Opens Door to Fall Air Friday into Weekend

What’s next: Our warm and dry pattern continues early this work-week. But a cold front brings a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms from late Wednesday into Thursday. That rain is associated with our first cold front of the week. This initial front will drop high temperatures into the 70s Thursday and Friday. A second front brings high temperatures down into the 60s by Saturday, with lows in the 40s! There are still some details that need to be ironed out, and the temperature forecast may change, so be sure to check back daily for updates.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.