Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Disney sued for ‘injurious wedgie’ at water park

Disney is being sued over “severe” injuries allegedly caused by a “wedgie” from a waterslide.
Disney is being sued over “severe” injuries allegedly caused by a “wedgie” from a waterslide.(Source: Walt Disney World via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A woman is suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, claiming an “injurious wedgie” from a waterslide sent her to the hospital.

In her lawsuit, Emma McGuinness says the incident happened at Typhoon Lagoon in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, four years ago when said she went down the Humunga Kowabunga waterslide, which Disney describes as an almost-vertical five-story fall.

McGuinness claims the attraction pushed her garments into her body, causing bleeding.

She says she went to the hospital in an ambulance and later sought gynecological repairs.

Her husband is suing too, effectively claiming the alleged harm to his wife’s body also affects him.

The lawsuit is seeking more than $50,000 in damages, not including “interest and costs.”

Disney did not immediately return a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have captured Jonathan O'Dell, a federal inmate who since his escape Friday has...
Phelps County Jail escapee captured
Police investigate St. Louis City murder-suicide.
Woman beat to death with hammer in South City murder-suicide
Vinita Park woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright speaks as he his honored during his retirement ceremony...
Cardinals celebrate Adam Wainwright as his incredible career in St. Louis comes to an end
Man dies following overnight hit-and-run in south St. Louis
Man dies following overnight hit-and-run in south St. Louis

Latest News

Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
This combination of images shows, from left, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and...
Late-night shows return after writers strike as actors resume talks that could end their standoff
FILE - Russ Francis charges ahead four yards for the Patriots as the Colts' Derrel Luce has a...
Plane crash in Lake Placid kills 2, including former NFL Pro Bowler
city museum halloween
City Museum gets spooky for Halloween season
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trump seethes through the start of trial in New York lawsuit accusing him of lying about his wealth