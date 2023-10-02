Surprise Squad
Convict who fled hospital charged with escaping Dept. of Corrections

Convicted felon Tommy Boyd led multiple law enforcement agencies on a manhunt for around 16 hours after his escape.
Tommy Boyd was charged with escaping the Department of Corrections.
Tommy Boyd was charged with escaping the Department of Corrections.(St. Louis County Police Department)
By Matt Woods
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Tommy Boyd, a Missouri inmate who escaped Mercy Hospital South on September 21, was charged with escaping the Department of Corrections.

Boyd, 45, was serving a sentence for enticement of a child. He was being treated at Mercy on September 21 when he stole a set of restraint keys from a corrections officer and fled the hospital. Two employees no longer work at the Missouri Department of Corrections after the incident.

Boyd was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of stealing. He is being held on a $500,000 bond(cash only, no 10%). First Alert 4 previously reported that Boyd got a free hot dog and a job application on his day of freedom. Boyd’s escape triggered an extensive manhunt that lasted around 16 hours.

Boyd was eventually captured in the parking lot of a Shrewsbury Dierbergs. He still had on a corrections officer’s jacket he took and the restraint keys he used to break free when he was arrested, police said.

Boyd has also served prison time for first-degree statutory sodomy.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

