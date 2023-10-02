Surprise Squad
Collision and fire destroys 3 cars in Jennings

By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- St. Louis County Police are investigating a collision in the 2500 block of Hord Avenue in Jennings that caused three vehicles to burn. Flames destroyed the vehicles and left a large, burned mark on the street.

According to police, at least two juveniles were in a car that struck a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse and 2004 Chevrolet Impala, which were parked along a curb. Two teens were transported to a hospital for treatment, but their injuries were not considered serious.

Quinton Davis owns the home where the cars were parked but told First Alert 4 that he’s a mechanic and the cars belonged to his customers. He said the crash and fire put him in a difficult position.

“And calling the customers and give them the bad news. I understand stuff happens, but they were in my possession. So now I have to take my insurance company to ask them how do I reconcile the situation,” he said.

The collision happened around 6 a.m., but by mid-afternoon police were still working to get a clear picture of what happened.

Davis said he hopes the car that the teens were driving is insured. But he said if it’s stolen, the burden may fall on him and his insurance company to compensate his customers for their vehicles.

