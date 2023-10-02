CITY SC clinches No. 1 seed in Western Conference

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC has clinched the number 1 seed in the MLS Western Conference.

CITY SC has broken record after record during their remarkable inaugural season, including now being the first MLS expansion team to earn the top seed in their conference in their first season.

We have clinched a spot in @TheChampions Cup and become the first @MLS expansion club to earn the number one seed in our conference in our debut season! #AllForCITY pic.twitter.com/tr7TpxUtYa — y - St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) October 2, 2023

CITY SC are the 2023 Western Conference regular-season champions.

The accomplishment comes after CITY took down Sporting KC in a stellar 4-1 victory at home Saturday night. The win against Kansas gave CITY their 17th of the season, breaking the record for most wins by an MLS expansion team.

CITY’s next match is on Wednesday against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place at 9:30 p.m.

