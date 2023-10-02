Surprise Squad
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night

By Pilar Briggs and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A settlement agreement has been reached in the golf cart crash that killed a newlywed bride and injured three others in South Carolina.

Samantha Miller was killed when a vehicle crashed into the back of a golf cart carrying her and three other occupants in April in Folly Beach, South Carolina.

Folly Beach Police say Jamie Komoroski rear-ended the golf cart.

Court documents state that an investigation revealed that Komoroski had become intoxicated while drinking at several Folly Beach bars leading up to the crash.

Daniel Dalton, an attorney for Aric Hutchinson, the husband and personal representative of the estate of Miller, has investigated Miller’s April 28 death and approved the proposed settlement surrounding it.

Hutchinson has now agreed to it, a petition for approval of death settlement states.

Hutchinson’s attorney also considered all possible claims on behalf of Miller and her beneficiaries against defendants The Crab Shack, Inc., The Folly Deli, LLC. and Progressive Northern Insurance Company, the petition states.

Those businesses have offered settlements where they have agreed to pay Hutchinson certain amounts of money for the benefit of the statutory beneficiary under the provisions of the Wrongful Death Act and any claims under the Survival Act, according to court documents.

Court documents state that Dalton says the offered settlement is reasonable and proper and fully protects the right of the statutory beneficiary under the Wrongful Death Act.

Dalton will also be paid attorneys’ fees in the amount of 33 and 1/3% of the total settlement, the petition states.

