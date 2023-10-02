Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

4YOU: Mission: St. Louis aims to break the cycle of poverty

Logo for Mission: St. Louis
Logo for Mission: St. Louis(Mission: St. Louis)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Mission: St. Louis aims to break the cycle of poverty by creating opportunities for education and employment.

The nonprofit located on N. Grand Blvd. has several programs that create a multi-generational approach to empowering people. The programs address critical stages in the cycle of poverty.

Donations to Mission: St. Louis are used in several ways, including providing legal services to Beyond Jobs participants, meal kits and essential items to over 1,900 individuals, and giving Beyond School students enrichment classes to advance their studies.

Click here to learn more about Missions: St. Louis or to donate.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have captured Jonathan O'Dell, a federal inmate who since his escape Friday has...
Phelps County Jail escapee captured
Police investigate St. Louis City murder-suicide.
Woman beat to death with hammer in South City murder-suicide
Vinita Park woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright speaks as he his honored during his retirement ceremony...
Cardinals celebrate Adam Wainwright as his incredible career in St. Louis comes to an end
police lights
Teen charged as adult in smash-and-grab robbery of St. Louis County cannabis dispensary

Latest News

Guns Down, Hoops Up Logo
Mission: St. Louis to host anti-violence basketball tournament
Title Card
4You: North Sarah Food Hub fights food insecurity
This documentary explores Food Insecurity and how North Sarah Food Hub is helping to fight this...
4YOU: North Sarah Food Hub fights food insecurity
How Shriners Children’s St. Louis is helping a young girl’s dreams come true
How Shriners Children’s St. Louis is helping a young girl’s dreams come true