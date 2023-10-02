Surprise Squad
1 dead in accident in South City

Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal Crash generic image(MGN)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after an accident in south St. Louis City Sunday night.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said they responded to the intersection of Gravois and Bingham just after 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Police have not released how many cars were involved in the crash but have confirmed one man was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have requested accident reconstruction to take over the investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

