1 dead, 1 wounded in North City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died and another man was wounded in a shooting that happened in North City Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the 5700 block of Terry Ave. just after 9:30 p.m. Police say Garrett Davis, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was shot in the hand and taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.