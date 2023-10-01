Woman beat to death with hammer in South City murder-suicide

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a murder-suicide where a woman was killed with a hammer in south St. Louis on Saturday.

Police responded to the 4800 block of Germania Avenue around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, where they found two dead inside a residence. According to police, a caller had not heard from the residents and tried contacting them by knocking on the door. After no response, the witness saw two people unresponsive on the floor through a window.

The deceased are identified as Anwara Begum, 68, and Mohammad Islam, 68; both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Islam bludgeoned Begum to death with a hammer and then committed suicide.

The Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

