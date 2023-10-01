Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Thousands run for glory at Mo’ Cowbell Marathon

The sound of cowbells filled the streets of St. Charles Sunday morning for one of the St. Louis area’s largest annual marathons.
By Alex Gaul
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - The sound of cowbells filled the streets of St. Charles Sunday morning for one of the St. Louis area’s largest annual marathons.

The first marathon runners crossed the starting line just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, with half marathon, 10k and 5k runners following close behind. In total, race organizers say that 5,000 runners signed up for the event, which also included a large festival and race expo.

‘At last count, we had 30 states represented and France,” organizer Stacey Ross said. “It really shines a spotlight on all of the amazing things we have going on here (in St. Charles County).”

The race was put together by the Economic Development Council of St. Charles County, and it has been running annually for more than a decade. Racers in the 5k race say that this event is the perfect combination of fun and friendly competition.

“I was just a beginner last year, so I’m hoping to beat my time this year,” Andie Taylor said.

“Great time to hang out with friends, good exercise and great competition,” Tim Stock said.

Depending on the distance, the race course snaked through the streets of Downtown St. Charles, with the start and finish line along the Missouri River. Organizers say it is one of the flattest courses in the region and a major stop for hopefuls looking to qualify for the Chicago and New York Marathons.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Attempt to pass a tanker may have led to the deadly chemical crash in Illinois, official says
Police shoot, injure man near Tower Grove Park
Police shoot, injure man near Tower Grove Park
Vinita Park woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood
Authorities have captured Jonathan O'Dell, a federal inmate who since his escape Friday has...
Phelps County Jail escapee captured
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright acknowledges fans as he prepares to pinch hit during the...
Up there hackin’: Adam Wainwright gets to bat in lopsided game Friday

Latest News

Phelps County Jail escapee spotted in Ray County, Mo.
Phelps County Jail escapee spotted in Ray County, Mo.
Woman beat to death with hammer in South City murder-suicide
Woman beat to death with hammer in South City murder-suicide
Thousands run for glory at Mo’ Cowbell Marathon
Thousands run for glory at Mo’ Cowbell Marathon
Illinois State Police car struck while helping driver stalled in traffic
Illinois State Police car struck while helping driver stalled in traffic