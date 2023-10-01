Thousands run for glory at Mo’ Cowbell Marathon

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - The sound of cowbells filled the streets of St. Charles Sunday morning for one of the St. Louis area’s largest annual marathons.

The first marathon runners crossed the starting line just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, with half marathon, 10k and 5k runners following close behind. In total, race organizers say that 5,000 runners signed up for the event, which also included a large festival and race expo.

‘At last count, we had 30 states represented and France,” organizer Stacey Ross said. “It really shines a spotlight on all of the amazing things we have going on here (in St. Charles County).”

The race was put together by the Economic Development Council of St. Charles County, and it has been running annually for more than a decade. Racers in the 5k race say that this event is the perfect combination of fun and friendly competition.

“I was just a beginner last year, so I’m hoping to beat my time this year,” Andie Taylor said.

“Great time to hang out with friends, good exercise and great competition,” Tim Stock said.

Depending on the distance, the race course snaked through the streets of Downtown St. Charles, with the start and finish line along the Missouri River. Organizers say it is one of the flattest courses in the region and a major stop for hopefuls looking to qualify for the Chicago and New York Marathons.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.