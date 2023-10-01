Surprise Squad
More Fall Like Weather Arrives Midweek

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Unseasonably warm weather through Wednesday
  • Rain chances Wednesday through Thursday
  • Two cold fronts arrive this week, bringing more fall like weather

What’s next: This warm and dry pattern continues into next week. But we’ll have a chance for showers & a few thunderstorms Wednesday night-Thursday. The rain on Wednesday and Thursday will arrive with our first cold front of the week. This will drop temperatures into the 70s. However, a second dry front moves in Thursday night, and this could bring temperatures into the 60s for highs over the weekend. There are still some details that need to be ironed out, and the temperature forecast may change, so be sure to check back daily for updates.

