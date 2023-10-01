More Fall Like Weather Arrives Midweek

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Unseasonably warm weather through Wednesday

Rain chances Wednesday through Thursday

Two cold fronts arrive this week, bringing more fall like weather

What’s next: This warm and dry pattern continues into next week. But we’ll have a chance for showers & a few thunderstorms Wednesday night-Thursday. The rain on Wednesday and Thursday will arrive with our first cold front of the week. This will drop temperatures into the 70s. However, a second dry front moves in Thursday night, and this could bring temperatures into the 60s for highs over the weekend. There are still some details that need to be ironed out, and the temperature forecast may change, so be sure to check back daily for updates.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.