Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Louisiana bounty hunter guilty of kidnapping woman from St. Peters, Mo.

Image of judge's gavel
Image of judge's gavel(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A federal jury has found a Louisiana bounty hunter guilty of kidnapping after he forced a woman from a home in St. Peters.

Wayne D. Lozier Jr., 44, was found guilty on Friday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on two counts – kidnapping and conspiracy. His partner, Jody L. Sullivan, 67, pleaded guilty Sept. 18 to the same charges, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Missouri, news release.

According to the release, the two men were hired by A Affordable Bail Bonds to transport the victim back to St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, to face trial on two misdemeanor charges.

On May 9, the two men forced their way into a home in St. Peters, telling the homeowner they did not need permission to enter the house. They handcuffed the victim and put her inside an SUV to take her to Louisiana, according to the release.

In Sullivan, Missouri, the victim pleaded with employees of a gas station to call police. There, Lozier shocked the victim with a taser and dragged her out of the store by the shackles she was wearing.

St. Peters Police contacted Lozier by telephone and told him he was committing a crime and should let the victim go free, according to the release. He refused, releasing her to a Mississippi jail before returning to his home in the New Orleans area and collecting a $500 fee.

The victim was released from the Mississippi jail about a week later.

Sullivan is set for sentencing on Dec. 20. Sentencing is set for Lozier on Jan. 3, according to the release.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Attempt to pass a tanker may have led to the deadly chemical crash in Illinois, official says
Police shoot, injure man near Tower Grove Park
Police shoot, injure man near Tower Grove Park
Vinita Park woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood
Inmate escapes Phelps County Jail
Phelps County Jail escapee spotted in Ray County, Mo.
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright acknowledges fans as he prepares to pinch hit during the...
Up there hackin’: Adam Wainwright gets to bat in lopsided game Friday

Latest News

An Illinois State Trooper squad car was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Granite City...
Illinois State police car struck while helping driver stalled in traffic
Police investigate St. Louis City murder-suicide.
Woman beat to death with hammer in South City murder-suicide
Let's Get Real - CITY SC's Sam Adeniran & AZ Jackson
Let's Get Real - CITY SC's Sam Adeniran & AZ Jackson
CJC inmate dies after medical emergency; third inmate to die in month and a half
CJC inmate dies after medical emergency; third inmate to die in month and a half