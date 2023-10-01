Illinois State police car struck while helping driver stalled in traffic

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - An Illinois State Trooper squad car was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Granite City Saturday evening.

The accident occurred around 7:20 p.m. Police say the ISP trooper was assisting a driver in the right lane that had a stalled vehicle in traffic on I-270 eastbound just west of the Missouri state line. A Toyota then struck the rear of the trooper’s squad car.

The trooper was inside of the car during the crash and was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota was uninjured and received a citation for improper passing of an emergency vehicle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

