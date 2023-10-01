CITY SC faces off against rival Sporting KC at CITYPARK

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC will face off against rival Sporting Kansas City for the third time this MLS season tonight at 7:30 p.m. at CITYPARK.

Last time the two clubs faced off, Sporting took home the win with a 2-1 score at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas. When the teams faced off for the first time in May at CITYPARK, CITY took a decisive 4-0 win during the rivalry week match.

CITY remains at the top of the Western Conference with 53 points and secured their place in playoffs last week.

Sporting is currently in 10th place with 38 points.

If CITY wins against Sporting KC tonight, they will break the record for most wins in an inaugural season for an expansion team. CITY is currently tied with the 2018 LAFC squad with 16 wins.

