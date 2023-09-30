Pre-match Preview: CITY SC chasing expansion team records heading into third match with Sporting KC

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC welcomes cross-state rivals Sporting KC to CITYPARK for the second time this season. This time, with an expansion team record on the line.

Last week, after trailing at the half, St. Louis came from behind to secure a 2-1 road win against Minnesota United FC. João Klauss nodded home a cross by Jake Nerwinski’s in the 64th minute to tie the game, which also marked his third goal of the month. And Njabulo Blom secured three points for the club after powering a strike into the top corner of the net in minute 73.

St. Louis extended its lead and moved closer to securing the top spot in the MLS Western Conference with only three matches remaining. CITY SC’s closest competitors LAFC and Seattle Sounders are tied on 45 points, eight points behind CITY SC.

The victory was St. Louis’ 16th of the season, which ties the 2018 LAFC squad for the most wins by an expansion team in their inaugural season (excluding the shootout era). CITY SC will look to further cement their place in the MLS expansion club record books, as they look to overtake LAFC for most wins and most points

In addition, St. Louis’ 10 home wins are one shy of Atlanta’s record for home wins by an expansion team (excluding the shootout era).

Klauss ranks No. 2 in MLS jersey sales, Löwen and Parker make top 20

The match on Saturday will mark the third time the two sides have met, with both teams winning their home fixtures earlier this season. Sporting KC comes into the match looking to continue their playoff push. Kansas City currently sits in 10th place in the Western Conference standings with 38 points, one point below the playoff line.

The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will be streamed on MLS Season Pass. For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

