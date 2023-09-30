Surprise Squad
Officer-involved shooting near Tower Grove Park under investigation

By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - SLMPD responded to an officer-involved shooting near Tower Grove Park Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the call around 10:15 a.m. to a person threatening family members with a gun in the 3800 block of Shenandoah. The person was struck in the chest and buttocks.

Force Investigative Unit has been requested to the scene.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

