Officer-involved shooting near Tower Grove Park under investigation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - SLMPD responded to an officer-involved shooting near Tower Grove Park Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the call around 10:15 a.m. to a person threatening family members with a gun in the 3800 block of Shenandoah. The person was struck in the chest and buttocks.

Force Investigative Unit has been requested to the scene.

