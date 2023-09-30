October Arrives Sunday, But It Won’t Feel Like It
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:
- Unseasonably Warm This Weekend
- A Cool Down Hits Late Next Week
- Rain chances Wednesday into Thursday
Sunday: It won’t be as hot or humid as Saturday, but still a toasty warm day, well above the normal high of 75 for October 1st!
What’s next: This warm and dry pattern continues into next week. But we’ll have a chance for some showers Wednesday night-Thursday and a cool down late week into next weekend.
