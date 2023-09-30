October Arrives Sunday, But It Won’t Feel Like It

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Unseasonably Warm This Weekend

A Cool Down Hits Late Next Week

Rain chances Wednesday into Thursday

Sunday: It won’t be as hot or humid as Saturday, but still a toasty warm day, well above the normal high of 75 for October 1st!

What’s next: This warm and dry pattern continues into next week. But we’ll have a chance for some showers Wednesday night-Thursday and a cool down late week into next weekend.

