Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

October Arrives Sunday, But It Won’t Feel Like It

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Unseasonably Warm This Weekend
  • A Cool Down Hits Late Next Week
  • Rain chances Wednesday into Thursday

Sunday: It won’t be as hot or humid as Saturday, but still a toasty warm day, well above the normal high of 75 for October 1st!

What’s next: This warm and dry pattern continues into next week. But we’ll have a chance for some showers Wednesday night-Thursday and a cool down late week into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Three teens charged with murder after attempted robbery in St. Louis City
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright acknowledges fans as he prepares to pinch hit during the...
Up there hackin’: Adam Wainwright gets to bat in lopsided game Friday
Ruler Foods in Belleville
Coal mine collapses under Metro East grocery store
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90

Latest News

October Arrives Sunday, But It Won’t Feel Like It
October Arrives Sunday, But It Won’t Feel Like It
It may be Autumn, but we’re seeing summer heat
It may be Autumn, but we’re seeing summer heat
Absent Autumn: Hot Weekend on the Way
Absent Autumn: Hot Weekend on the Way
Absent Autumn: Hot Weekend on the Way