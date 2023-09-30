Surprise Squad
New Dred Scott memorial revealed in North City

A new tribute to Dred Scott, the enslaved man who fought for his freedom at the U.S. Supreme Court, was revealed in north St. Louis on Saturday.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new tribute to Dred Scott, the enslaved man who fought for his freedom at the U.S. Supreme Court, was revealed in north St. Louis on Saturday.

Saturday morning, a new memorial to Dred Scott was dedicated at Calvary Cemetery in North St. Louis.

His modest headstone has been replaced with a large black granite memorial.

Scott and his wife Harriet began their fight for freedom at the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.

Visitors to the new memorial at Calvary Cemetery will also find more information about Dred Scott and his place in history.

