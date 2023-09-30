Man fatally shot in south St. Louis Friday evening
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was fatally shot in south St. Louis Friday night, police say.
According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the shooting took place in the 3800 block of Dunnica around 6:10 p.m. A 30-year-old man was shot in the head and has been listed as unconscious and barely breathing. The Homicide Unit was activated to investigate.
